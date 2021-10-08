Raymond James Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $12.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,938,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

