Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 272.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,571 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

