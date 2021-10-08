Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMV (IMV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IMV (NASDAQ: IMV):

10/5/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

9/29/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – IMV is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – IMV had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

