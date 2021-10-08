Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMV (IMV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IMV (NASDAQ: IMV):
- 10/5/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “
- 9/29/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – IMV is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/21/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/14/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/1/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/24/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/17/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – IMV had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
