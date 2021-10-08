Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Balchem (BCPC)

Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/4/2021 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

9/29/2021 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $152.98 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

