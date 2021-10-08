Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Short Interest Up 25.2% in September

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

