Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 746,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

