Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stake Raised by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,659. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.49. 8,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,056. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

