Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,122. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

