Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $831.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.82.

Shares of REGN opened at $552.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

