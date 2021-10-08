Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,694 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $11.74.

REKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $537.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 448,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 939.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 101,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

