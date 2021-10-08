Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.90. 3,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

