Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

