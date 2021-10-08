Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Relx were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

