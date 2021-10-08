renBTC Price Reaches $54,597.18 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $54,597.18 or 1.00302319 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $950.47 million and approximately $24.36 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00241183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00103554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012333 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,409 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

