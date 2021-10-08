Rench Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

