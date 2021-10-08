renDOGE Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $752,217.84 and approximately $346,268.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.10 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.32 or 0.06740168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

