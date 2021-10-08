ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Raymond James

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $444.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

