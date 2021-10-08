Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Short Interest Update

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

