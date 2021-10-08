Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson anticipates that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.6168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

