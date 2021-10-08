Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 52

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.62% from the company’s previous close.

RSG opened at GBX 23.15 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.08. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

