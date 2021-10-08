Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 52

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.62% from the company’s previous close.
RSG opened at GBX 23.15 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.08. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
