Reviewing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

19.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Rush Street Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 11.09 $15.15 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 16.28 $1.08 million ($0.01) -2,069.00

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 6 0 2.75

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

