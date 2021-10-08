Reviewing Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nkarta has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nkarta and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -23.19% -21.89% Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nkarta and Histogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 6,852.88 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -8.19 Histogen $2.06 million 14.45 -$18.77 million ($1.02) -0.70

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nkarta and Histogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00 Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nkarta presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.12%. Histogen has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 348.68%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Nkarta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nkarta beats Histogen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

