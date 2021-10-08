REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in REX American Resources by 40.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in REX American Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

