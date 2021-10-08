Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.65

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.65 and traded as low as C$62.14. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$62.14, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

