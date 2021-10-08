Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

