RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 2,465,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7599 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

