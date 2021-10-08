Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce sales of $51.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.98 million and the highest is $51.22 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $224.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 2,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47. Riskified has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

