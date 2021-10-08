Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

