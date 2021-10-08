Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 707,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

