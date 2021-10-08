RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $16.36.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
