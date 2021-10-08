RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

