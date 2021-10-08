Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $161.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 112,703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth $371,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

