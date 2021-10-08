Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair cut InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.
Shares of INNV stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.