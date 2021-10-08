Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair cut InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of INNV stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.74.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.