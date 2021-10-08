Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 102641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 73.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

