Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROK. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $292.42.

ROK stock opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

