Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 382,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rogers by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $183.09 on Friday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.20.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

