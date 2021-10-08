Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £983.84 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £983.84 ($1,285.39).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 867 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £979.71 ($1,280.00).

LON RR opened at GBX 141.22 ($1.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94).

Several brokerages recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

