Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

