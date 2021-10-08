Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€330.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €328.75 ($386.76).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €267.00 ($314.12) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €297.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €292.49.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

