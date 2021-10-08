Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $2,005,828. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

