Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Royce Value Trust worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,729. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

