RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 6,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,791. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

