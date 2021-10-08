RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

