RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

