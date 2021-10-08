Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -2,069.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

