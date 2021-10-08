RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.4%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €31.27 ($36.79) and last traded at €31.80 ($37.41). 2,398,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.94 ($37.58).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

