Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 50,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 383,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

