salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.28. 44,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average is $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

