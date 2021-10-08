Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$657.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $359.05 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $761.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

