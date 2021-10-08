Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
SARTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$657.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $359.05 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $761.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.58.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
