Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.