Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

